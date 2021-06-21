Day One Biopharma draws bullish calls as quiet period ends

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background
naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN +1.8%) has lost ~16.0% in value since its public debut in late May. Today as its IPO quiet period draws to a close, the clinical-stage biopharma company has attracted a range of bullish recommendations from Wall Street.
  • The analysts from J.P. Morgan, Piper Sandler, Cowen, and Wedbush Securities have all initiated the coverage of the stock with buy-equivalent ratings. The price targets range from $38.00 to $30.00 per share with an average of $34.33 indicating a premium of ~63.5% to the previous close.
  • Meanwhile, with a neutral rating on the stock, Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones argued that Day One was “pursuing rather small markets,” and its IPO was “highly-priced.”
  • The shares have received another boost today after the company announced that the European Commission granted it the orphan designation for its lead candidate DAY101 in the treatment of glioma.
