Database provider Couchbase launches Nasdaq IPO
Jun. 21, 2021 11:48 AM ETBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Couchbase (BASE) proposes its initial public offering of common stock in the filing of registration statement with SEC.
- The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.
- The stock will be listed under the ticker symbol "BASE" on Nasdaq.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures.
- Couchbase delivers a flexible and scalable modern database that runs across the data center and any cloud. The company reported a growth of 25% in its FY 21 revenue to $103.3M; As of April 30, 2021 ARR was $109.5M, up 22%; and net loss was $40M for FY 21.
