Database provider Couchbase launches Nasdaq IPO

Jun. 21, 2021 11:48 AM ETBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Couchbase (BASE) proposes its initial public offering of common stock in the filing of registration statement with SEC.
  • The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.
  • The stock will be listed under the ticker symbol "BASE" on Nasdaq.
  • The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures.
  • Couchbase delivers a flexible and scalable modern database that runs across the data center and any cloud. The company reported a growth of 25% in its FY 21 revenue to $103.3M; As of April 30, 2021 ARR was $109.5M, up 22%; and net loss was $40M for FY 21.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.