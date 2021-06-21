Everi Holdings pops as analysts back upside from refinancing

Jun. 21, 2021 11:43 AM ETEveri Holdings Inc. (EVRI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • B Riley Securities lifts its estimates on Everi Holdings (EVRI +7.5%) after the company announced a refinancing earlier today. Analyst David Bain thinks the refinancing will result in an extra $16M per year in free cash flow.
  • "We further believe EBITDA has reached a new baseline from continued win per day gains driven from premium unit installations, market share/ship share gains of recurring/participation installations and of for-sale units, and the thawing of capital budgets by operators for replacement game purchases," updates Bain
  • The new price target from B Riley on EVRI is $38 (65% upside).
  • Jefferies analyst David Katz is also out with positive comments on the refinancing for Buy-rated Everi. Katz and team expect material improvement in Everi's capital structure and credit profile. Accelerating business trends for the company are also noted.
  • Read details on Everi's refinancing and guidance update.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.