Everi Holdings pops as analysts back upside from refinancing
Jun. 21, 2021 11:43 AM ETEveri Holdings Inc. (EVRI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- B Riley Securities lifts its estimates on Everi Holdings (EVRI +7.5%) after the company announced a refinancing earlier today. Analyst David Bain thinks the refinancing will result in an extra $16M per year in free cash flow.
- "We further believe EBITDA has reached a new baseline from continued win per day gains driven from premium unit installations, market share/ship share gains of recurring/participation installations and of for-sale units, and the thawing of capital budgets by operators for replacement game purchases," updates Bain
- The new price target from B Riley on EVRI is $38 (65% upside).
- Jefferies analyst David Katz is also out with positive comments on the refinancing for Buy-rated Everi. Katz and team expect material improvement in Everi's capital structure and credit profile. Accelerating business trends for the company are also noted.
