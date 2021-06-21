Navistar extends 9.500% senior notes redemption date and conditional full redemption of 6.625% senior notes

Jun. 21, 2021 12:08 PM ETNavistar International Corporation (NAV)NAVBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Navistar (NAV) delivered a extension notice of the redemption date for its earlier announced election to redeem in full its outstanding $600M 9.500% senior secured notes due 2025.
  • Initial redemption date was set at June 25, 2021 while now it is set at July 1, 2021 wherein it will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to 107.125% of the total principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, up to but not including the redemption date.
  • Separately, the company delivered a Notice of Conditional Full Redemption to the holders of its outstanding 6.625% Senior Notes due 2025 for all of the currently outstanding $1.1B principal amount of the senior notes on July 1.
  • The redemption price of the senior notes is 103.313% of the principal amount redeemed, which amount is equal to $1033.13 per $1K principal amount of the senior notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but not including, the redemption date.
