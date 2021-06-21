Chinese online education company Spark Education files for Nasdaq IPO
- Spark Education (SPRK) is undertaking an IPO of American depositary shares on Nasdaq to raise up to $100M.
- The company intends to list the ADSs, representing its class A ordinary shares, under the symbol SPRK.
- The underwriters have also been granted a 30-day option to buy additional shares.
- The Chinese online education company, which is incorporated in the Cayman Islands, is led by Founder, Chairman and CEO Jian (Mark) Luo.
- The company intends to use about 40% of the net proceeds from the offering to improve its pedagogy, courseware, educational content and broaden course offerings.
- About 30% of the net proceeds are expected to be used to improve technology infrastructure while the remaining funds will be used for expanding marketing and branding efforts and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.