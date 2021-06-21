Figs continues the rally as KeyBank likens it to Lululemon
Jun. 21, 2021 12:49 PM ET
- The direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel company FIGS (FIGS +12.9%) is on track to post its second-biggest one-day gain since its IPO last month after attracting a raft of bullish calls from Wall Street analysts as its IPO quiet period ends.
- “FIGS brought innovation, in terms of both product and marketing, to a sleepy yet large market” notes KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma with an overweight rating on the stock. The price target of $45.00 per share implies a ~23.6% premium to the last close.
- The company has one of the most attractive growth stories in the firm’s coverage universe, Yruma argues citing its 19% EBITDA margin and over 30% revenue growth. The firm also draws parallels between Lululemon’s post-IPO growth and FIGS’ revenue and EBITDA expectations.
- Meanwhile, analysts from Cowen and Telsey rate the stock outperform, and their price targets of $43.00 per share indicate an ~18.1% upside.
- Cowen’s John Kernan is upbeat over the company’s large market opportunity and highlights the community it has developed through data-driven marketing and consumer engagement.
- However, Seeking Alpha contributor The Value Investor with a neutral view on the stock argues that FIGS’ momentum “is interesting enough to keep a close eye on the shares.”