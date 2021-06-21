Figs continues the rally as KeyBank likens it to Lululemon

Jun. 21, 2021 12:49 PM ETFIGS, Inc. (FIGS)FIGSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor5 Comments

Portrait Of Laughing Multi-Cultural Medical Team Standing In Hospital Corridor
monkeybusinessimages/iStock via Getty Images

  • The direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel company FIGS (FIGS +12.9%) is on track to post its second-biggest one-day gain since its IPO last month after attracting a raft of bullish calls from Wall Street analysts as its IPO quiet period ends.
  • “FIGS brought innovation, in terms of both product and marketing, to a sleepy yet large market” notes KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma with an overweight rating on the stock. The price target of $45.00 per share implies a ~23.6% premium to the last close.
  • The company has one of the most attractive growth stories in the firm’s coverage universe, Yruma argues citing its 19% EBITDA margin and over 30% revenue growth. The firm also draws parallels between Lululemon’s post-IPO growth and FIGS’ revenue and EBITDA expectations.
  • Meanwhile, analysts from Cowen and Telsey rate the stock outperform, and their price targets of $43.00 per share indicate an ~18.1% upside.
  • Cowen’s John Kernan is upbeat over the company’s large market opportunity and highlights the community it has developed through data-driven marketing and consumer engagement.
  • However, Seeking Alpha contributor The Value Investor with a neutral view on the stock argues that FIGS’ momentum “is interesting enough to keep a close eye on the shares.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.