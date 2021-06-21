WISeKey introduces WISeID Cloud Storage service
Jun. 21, 2021 1:00 PM ETWISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain and IoT company WISeKey International (WKEY -3.4%) has introduced a new WISeID Cloud Storage service.
- WISeID Cloud Storage is a new addition to the company's WISeID platform for digital identity and cybersecurity services.
- Developed in partnership with NextCloud, the service allows users to store confidential documents in the cloud and securely share with other WISeID users, thus eliminating risks for privacy loss and eavesdropping. Users can access their personal files through multiple secure interfaces, such as web browser, mobile applications and desktop applications.
- WISeID will initially be available in B2C model and will soon be enhanced with digital signatures and other security features.
