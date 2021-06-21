Performance Food Group defended at Guggenheim after last week's stumble

Jun. 21, 2021

  • Guggenheim reiterates a Buy rating and $65.00 price target on Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) on its view that shares look attractive amid the recent selling pressure.
  • Analyst John Heinbockel says Performance Food Group is still a top sector pick and call concerns on a slowdown in discretionary spending in a rising interest rate environment as overdone. Heinbockel points to PGFC's business mix shifts and profitable share gains. In addition, the Core-Mark acquisition is expected to be accretive to year-one EPS by almost 10% and to secular sales and EBITDA dollar growth. The next earnings report due out in August from PFGC is anticipated to be a powerful catalyst for shares.
  • Performance Food Group is down more than 10% over the last week. Shares trade below their 10-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.
