ContextLogic stock surges again as meme stock rally continues
Jun. 21, 2021 1:24 PM ETContextLogic Inc. (WISH)WISHBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Wish parent ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) continues its meme stock rally with shares currently up nearly 18% to $13.44.
- The budget e-commerce site has become a favorite among Reddit's WallStreetBets forum and Stocktwits for its high short interest, which stood at 15.75% as of May 28. The short interest ratio, or days to cover ratio, stood at 1.96 or about two days.
- Finviz puts the current short float at 6.6% with a short ratio of 0.81.
- Wish shares are up 25% in the past month but down 38% YTD.
- Background: To the moon! Deeper dive into meme stock trading