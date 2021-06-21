ContextLogic stock surges again as meme stock rally continues

Jun. 21, 2021 1:24 PM ETContextLogic Inc. (WISH)WISHBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor10 Comments

Reddit, Pinterest, Whatsapp and other Apple Apps on iPhone screen
stockcam/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Wish parent ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) continues its meme stock rally with shares currently up nearly 18% to $13.44.
  • The budget e-commerce site has become a favorite among Reddit's WallStreetBets forum and Stocktwits for its high short interest, which stood at 15.75% as of May 28. The short interest ratio, or days to cover ratio, stood at 1.96 or about two days.
  • Finviz puts the current short float at 6.6% with a short ratio of 0.81.
  • Wish shares are up 25% in the past month but down 38% YTD.
  • Background: To the moon! Deeper dive into meme stock trading
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.