Cassava Sciences highlights Alzheimer’s trial progress in mid-year corporate update

Alzheimer"s disease: the amyloid-beta peptide accumulates to amyloid fibrils that build up dense amyloid plaques.
selvanegra/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cassava Sciences (SAVA +10.9%) has added more than a tenth after the company outlined the clinical trial progress for its experimental Alzheimer’s disease therapy simufilam.
  • Having initiated a long-term, open-label study for simufilam in March 2020 targeting patients with Alzheimer’s disease, Cassava has completed the enrollment of 150 subjects.
  • The study backed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is designed to monitor the long-term safety and tolerability of simufilam for a year or more.
  • In May 2021, the company started the Cognition Maintenance Study (CMS) for patients who previously completed at least one year of open-label treatment. As of mid-June, 30 patients were enrolled in the study out of a target of 100 or more subjects.
  • Cassava also laid out the plans to reveal data readouts from the open-label trial at the 2021 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) to be held July 26 – 30, 2021.
  • In April, the company said that it planned to initiate the CMS in June 2021 and at the time, the open-label study had enrolled 100 patients in the U.S. and Canada.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.