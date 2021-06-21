Cassava Sciences highlights Alzheimer’s trial progress in mid-year corporate update
Jun. 21, 2021 1:24 PM ETCassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA)SAVABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor22 Comments
- Cassava Sciences (SAVA +10.9%) has added more than a tenth after the company outlined the clinical trial progress for its experimental Alzheimer’s disease therapy simufilam.
- Having initiated a long-term, open-label study for simufilam in March 2020 targeting patients with Alzheimer’s disease, Cassava has completed the enrollment of 150 subjects.
- The study backed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is designed to monitor the long-term safety and tolerability of simufilam for a year or more.
- In May 2021, the company started the Cognition Maintenance Study (CMS) for patients who previously completed at least one year of open-label treatment. As of mid-June, 30 patients were enrolled in the study out of a target of 100 or more subjects.
- Cassava also laid out the plans to reveal data readouts from the open-label trial at the 2021 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) to be held July 26 – 30, 2021.
- In April, the company said that it planned to initiate the CMS in June 2021 and at the time, the open-label study had enrolled 100 patients in the U.S. and Canada.