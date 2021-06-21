Airbnb seen powering through summer on strong momentum

  • Baird says it continues to like Airbnb (ABNB -2.1%) despite a few overhangs like host growth and lock-up expirations hanging over shares. The firm points to mobility and booking trends in core markets that suggest an ongoing healthy recovery ahead of the summer peak season.
  • Analyst Colin Sebastian also takes into account Google trends and third-party tracking in forecasting that ABNB should finish Q2 at least in line with Street expectations, while "significant platform improvements and host-focused marketing campaigns" are seen positioning the online travel company to capitalize on positive momentum through the balance of the year.
  • Baird keeps an Outperform rating on Airbnb and price target of $200 into the hot part of the summer season.
  • Wall Street analyst scorecard on Airnb: 14 Buy-equivalent ratings or better, 17 Neutral-equivalent ratings and 3 Sell-equivalent ratings.
