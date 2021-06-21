Plant&Co. closes private placement of units
Jun. 21, 2021 2:18 PM ETPLANT & CO BRANDS LTD. (VGANF)VGANFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Plant&Co. Brands (OTCPK:VGANF) closed a non-brokered private placement led by CraveIT Restaurant Group to raise about C$600,000 in gross proceeds.
- The company issued 3,000,000 units at C$0.20 per unit.
- Each unit consists of one common share and one warrant to buy a share at C$0.20 apiece exercisable for three years.
- Director Kevin Cole subscribed for 125,000 units while directors Mark Rechichi and Alex Rechichi subscribed 500,000 units through their company 2085086 Ontario Inc. on the same terms as the private placement for gross proceeds of C$125,000.
- Sean Black, chief development officer of CraveIT Restaurant Group, subscribed 800,000 units for gross proceeds of C$160,000.
- VGANF is +2.24% to $0.2418
- Source: Press Release