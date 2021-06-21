Aytu BioPharma up 21% in afternoon trading

Jun. 21, 2021

Stock market data with uptrend vector
sitox/E+ via Getty Images

  • Aytu (NASDAQ:AYTU) Biopharma is the top performing biotech stock in afternoon trading and is currently up 21%.
  • The surge is happening despite any news from the company or catalysts that might impact the share price.
  • Aytu's lead candidate is AR101 (enzastaurin) for vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome.
  • Also, the company has the Healight endotracheal UVA light treatment. In March, a pilot study showed that treatment with Healight led to a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 viral load and improvement in clinical outcomes in mechanically ventilated SARS-CoV-2 patients.
