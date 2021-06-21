Aytu BioPharma up 21% in afternoon trading
- Aytu (NASDAQ:AYTU) Biopharma is the top performing biotech stock in afternoon trading and is currently up 21%.
- The surge is happening despite any news from the company or catalysts that might impact the share price.
- Aytu's lead candidate is AR101 (enzastaurin) for vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome.
- Also, the company has the Healight endotracheal UVA light treatment. In March, a pilot study showed that treatment with Healight led to a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 viral load and improvement in clinical outcomes in mechanically ventilated SARS-CoV-2 patients.