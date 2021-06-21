iSpecimen falls 1.4% following closing of IPO

Jun. 21, 2021 2:44 PM ETiSpecimen Inc. (ISPC)ISPCBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) closed its previously announced Nasdaq IPO of 2.25M common shares at $8 apiece for gross proceeds of $18M.
  • The company, which offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, had previously noted that net proceeds will be used for technology development, customer acquisition and other general corporate expenses, including debt repayment.
  • Underwriters have been granted an option to buy an additional 337.5K shares.
  • ISPC was down 1.47% to $7.38, trading below its initial offering price of $8 per share.
  • Source: Press Release
