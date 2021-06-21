SEC probing SolarWinds breach victims for disclosure failures, insider trading
- The SEC has opened a probe into the breach of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) and whether some companies failed to disclose they were impacted by the Russia-linked cyber attack, which exposed a number of federal agencies and businesses.
- Reuters reports that the SEC sent investigative letters last week to a small group of public issuers and investment firms asking for voluntary disclosures that the parties were hit in the breach and failed to disclose the fact.
- The agency is also gathering information on public companies confirmed to be victims of the attack, including whether there was a failure of internal controls and questions about insider trading.
