Chinese used-electronics firm AiHuiShou's stock sinks 20% intraday, reversing post-IPO rally (update)

Jun. 21, 2021 2:57 PM ETATRenew Inc. (RERE)RERE, JDBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor

Bartolome Ozonas/E+ via Getty Images

  • JD.com-backed AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) sank more than 20% intraday Monday as the Chinese used consumer-electronics platform gave back most of a 22.9% pop it enjoyed on the firm’s first session last Friday following a U.S. IPO.
  • RERE shares fell as much as 20.7% to $13.64 during Monday’s session, temporarily erasing all of Friday’s rally and taking the stock below its $14-a-share IPO price.
  • Shares later partly recovered, but still closed $14.56, down 15.4% on the session and only 4% above the stock’s IPO price.
  • Shanghai-based RERE resells used mobile phones and other electronics both online and via some 755 brick-and-mortar stores.
  • The company last week sold some 16.2M American Depositary Shares (or “ADSs”) at $14 apiece -- the midpoint of the offering’s expected $13- to $15-a-share range. Each ADS represents 0.66 Class A ordinary shares.
  • RERE wrote in an F-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it expected to have 146.9M Class A, B and C ordinary shares following the initial public offering. That will rise to 148.6M if underwriters exercise all overallotment options.
  • Assuming all stock classes are worth $14 a share, that valued RERE at about $2.1B following the IPO even before factoring in Friday’s run-up and Monday’s retrenchment.
  • Chinese giant JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is a major shareholder in the company, owning about one-third of the post-IPO stock.

  • Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones recently analyzed AiHuiShou and concluded that the IPO was “reasonably valued and worth a close look.”

