Membership Collective Group looking to raise $100M in U.S. IPO
Jun. 21, 2021 3:32 PM ETBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Membership Collective Group (MCG) is looking to raise $100M in an initial public offering.
- The UK company made a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to list its Class A common stock on the NYSE under ticker symbol 'MCG.'
- Founded by Nick Jones, Membership Collective Group owns the Soho House members-only properties. As of April 4, the private-membership platform had over 119,000 members, including ~111,300 members of its 28 Soho Houses.
- Billionaire Ron Burkle's investment firm Yucaipa Cos. has a controlling stake in the company.
- Previously (April 08), Soho House reportedly made a confidential filing with the SEC for an IPO on the NYSE that will value the company at more than $3B.