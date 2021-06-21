CrossFirst Bankshares names new CFO
Jun. 21, 2021 4:11 PM ETCrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (CFB)CFBBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) names Ben Clouse as CFO.
- He will lead the financial organization and be responsible for overall long-range financial planning and reporting as well as support execution of the bank’s growth strategy.
- “Ben has deep and extensive experience in leading financial operations as well as driving operational change, including as the Chief Financial Officer of a publicly-traded company. He will be a key part of our executive leadership team and I know will be instrumental in helping us to continue to grow strategically as well as meet the evolving and changing needs of our clients.” comments President & CEO Mike Maddox.
- Prior, Mr. Clouse was CFO of Waddell & Reed, Financial.