CrossFirst Bankshares names new CFO

  • CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) names Ben Clouse as CFO.
  • He will lead the financial organization and be responsible for overall long-range financial planning and reporting as well as support execution of the bank’s growth strategy.
  • “Ben has deep and extensive experience in leading financial operations as well as driving operational change, including as the Chief Financial Officer of a publicly-traded company. He will be a key part of our executive leadership team and I know will be instrumental in helping us to continue to grow strategically as well as meet the evolving and changing needs of our clients.” comments President & CEO Mike Maddox.
  • Prior, Mr. Clouse was CFO of Waddell & Reed, Financial.
