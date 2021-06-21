BofA's Francisco Blanch: 'work from car' prediction plays into $100/barrel oil call
Jun. 21, 2021 4:24 PM ETEnergy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE)XLEBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Francisco Blanch, head of global commodities and derivatives research at Bank of America, said a new "work from car" trend will contribute to the rising demand that he thinks could drive Brent crude prices to $100 a barrel next year.
- Speaking to CNBC, Blanch argued that people working from home will take the opportunity to run errands. This "work from car" activity will lead to a tick-up in driving.
- He noted that this will be part of an overall surge in demand as the global economy recovers from the COVID recession.
- Blanch said that the rest of the world is largely lagging behind the U.S. in the recovery and he expects this rollout to continue to increase oil demand over the next 12 months.
- These factors will combine with supply constraints, as CAPEX comes under pressure, Blanch explained.
- Earlier in the day, Bank of America announced its call that oil could reach $100 in 2022, compared to a level around $73 now. In part driven by the bullish call, the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) advanced about 3% in Monday's midday trading.
- For competing views of the oil market, check out SA contributors Alexander Poulos, who holds a bearish view, and Stuart Allsopp, who echoes Blanch's positive outlook.