Ping Identity acquires SecuredTouch to bolster new cloud platform
Jun. 21, 2021 4:20 PM ETPing Identity Holding Corp. (PING)PINGBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) announces the new PingOne Cloud Platform, which gives customers a single point from which to manage every Ping product and service.
- The cloud platform includes PingOne for Customers with multi-factor authentication and other identity services and PingOne for Workforce to connect employees and contract workers to a central authentication authority for one-click single sign-on access.
- The company rebrands its PingDataGovernance product as PingAuthorize, which fits into the cloud platform to allow enterprises centralized authentication to help mitigate fraud and comply with privacy regulations.
- Separately, Ping announces the acquisition of fraud and bot detection and mitigation company SecuredTouch. The tech will be integrated into the PingOne Cloud Platform to provide customers with advanced intelligence into potential fraudulent behavior. Financial terms weren't disclosed.
- Acquisition press release.