Shoe Carnival announces two-for-one stock split, provides full year outlook
Jun. 21, 2021 4:21 PM ETShoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) has received board's approval for a two-for-one stock split of its common shares.
- The company says stock split will be effected by the payment of a stock dividend of one share on each share of common stock to shareholders of record date July 6, 2021; Payable on July 19, 2021 in addition of cash dividend of $0.14 announced recently.
- The stock will trade on split-adjusted basis effective July 20, 2021.
- FY 2021 Guidance: Net sales to be in excess of $1.15B compared to the consensus of $1.13B; diluted net income per share to be in excess of $6.00 pre-stock split (vs. consensus of $5.63), or in excess of $3.00 post-stock split.
- Press Release