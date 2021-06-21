Corporate Office Properties executes pre-leases with defense contractor

Jun. 21, 2021 4:23 PM ETCorporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) executed two leases at Redstone Gateway with a defense contractor that provides information assurance, enterprise solutions, and technology modernization services to the U.S. Government.
  • The defense contractor will consolidate from multiple existing Huntsville facilities into two new developments that the company will construct for $65M.
  • The defense contractor will occupy 90% of a 172.5K sq. foot office building and ~50% of a 45K sq. foot R&D facility.
  • Both projects are scheduled for shell completion in Q4 2022, with lease commencement dates expected in Q1 2023.
