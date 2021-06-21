TikTok offers mini-app integration into its videos with 'Jumps'

Jun. 21, 2021 4:29 PM ETByteDance (BDNCE)BDNCEBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • TikTok (BDNCE) is making a move to edge into more of a platform by allowing its creators to embed mini-apps into its base video posts.
  • It's introducing "Jumps," made by third-party developers and allowing small applications (such as recipes, quizzes and vocabulary flashcards) into the main video.
  • "TikTok has become a destination both to be entertained and to learn; through TikTok Jump, we're creating that 'last mile' of our community's discovery journey and helping to spark action and deeper interaction both on and off the platform," the company says.
  • Early collaborators Whisk, Breathwrk, Wikipedia, Quizlet, StatMuse, and Tabelog have created useful Jumps so far, TikTok says. New providers launching soon include BuzzFeed, Jumprope, IRL, and WATCHA.
