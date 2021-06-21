Genuine Parts Company gets a new chief information and digital officer
- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) announces that Naveen Krishna has joined the company as Executive VP and Chief Information & Digital Officer.
- In this key leadership role, he has responsibility for leading the strategy and direction for all technology and digital initiatives and ensuring alignment with GPC's strategic roadmap. He will report to Will Stengel, President.
- Most recently, he was Executive VP and Chief Technology and Information Officer for Macy's, where he had responsibility for driving the technology strategy and direction, including all store, e-commerce, and internal-facing technologies.
