MicroVision announces $140M at-the-market equity facility
Jun. 21, 2021 4:30 PM ETMicroVision, Inc. (MVIS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor11 Comments
- MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) has entered into a $140M at-the-market equity offering agreement with Craig-Hallum Capital Group.
- It allows the company to offer and sell shares of its common stock, from time to time at its discretion, up to $140M.
- Any net proceeds from the sale will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include, but are not limited to, working capital and capital expenditures.
- "I am proud of the progress our Company has made advancing our automotive lidar program. We look forward to more broadly promoting our technology to OEM and Tier 1 suppliers and publicly testing our sensor with external test-site partners," says MicroVision CEO Sumit Sharma.
- Stock down 11% in after-hours trading.
- Press Release