Callon Petroleum prices $650M senior notes offering
Jun. 21, 2021 Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)
- Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) priced $650M of its 8% senior unsecured notes due 2028 in a private offering.
- The sale is expected to close on July 6.
- The company said all of its $542.7M outstanding 6.25% senior notes due 2023 will be will be redeemable on July 21, 2021.
- The net proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to fully redeem all of the 2023 notes, while remaining funds will be used to partially repay amounts outstanding under its senior secured revolving credit facility.
- CPE was -0.59% to $53.50 in post-market trading.
- Source: Press Release