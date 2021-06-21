Lam Research closes new $1.5B sustainability-linked credit facility

Jun. 21, 2021 4:40 PM ETLam Research Corporation (LRCX)LRCXBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor

Lam Research headquarters in Silicon Valley
Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Semiconductor equipment company Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) announces the recent closing of an inaugural $1.5B sustainability-linked credit facility.
  • Over the credit facility term, Lam will receive a pricing adjustment if the company is above or below performance targets for annual energy savings and employee safety.
  • Lam refinanced and upsized the existing $1.25B facility maturing October 2022 with the new five-year, $1.5B facility.
  • JPMorgan Chase is the administrative agent and BNP Paribas is acting as the sustainability structuring agent.
  • Press release.
