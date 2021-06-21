Tupperware Brands pays down loans, dials up buybacks after improving liquidity
Jun. 21, 2021 4:48 PM ETTupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) says it paid down a term loan with with Angelo Gordon and JPMorgan through a $58M pre-payment.
- The company's board also approved a share repurchases authorization that will cover up to $250M worth of shares.
- Tupperware says the ongoing success of its turnaround plan has resulted in an improved liquidity position over the past 18 months
- CFO Sandra Harris: "The accretive decision to pay down the debt, our continued commitment to invest in our business and our increased confidence in the future cash flow generation of the company also led our Board to approve an enhancement in our capital allocation policy to enable management to buy back stock within agreed-upon guidelines."
- TUP +0.78% after hours to $20.50.
