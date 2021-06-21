NextDecade names Ivan Van der Walt as chief operating officer
Jun. 21, 2021 4:48 PM ETNextDecade Corporation (NEXT)NEXTBy: SA News Team
- NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) has appointed Ivan Van der Walt as the company's Chief Operating Officer effective July 1, 2021.
- The company also named Vera de Gyarfas as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary effective July 12, 2021.
- Van der Walt joined NextDecade in July 2018 serving as Senior Vice President, Engineering and Construction. He has nearly thirty years of experience in the global energy industry, including senior roles with Chicago Bridge & Iron and Chevron.
- de Gyarfas joins NextDecade with nearly thirty years of legal experience in the global energy industry having responsibility for oversight of all legal, corporate governance, compliance, litigation, regulatory, and outside counsel management.
- Shares down nearly 3% post market.