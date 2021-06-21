UDR prices underwritten offering of 6.1M shares
Jun. 21, 2021 5:35 PM ETUDR, Inc. (UDR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- UDR (NYSE:UDR) prices public offering of 6.1M shares at $49.38 per share.
- The offering comes in form of the company's forward sale agreements with BofA Securities and Citigroup or affiliates, due to which UDR will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale.
- The physical settlement will be made on one or more dates specified by the company occurring no later than June 20, 2022.
- Net proceeds, if any, it receives upon the future settlement of the forward sale agreements, is expected to be for planned acquisitions or other investments.
- The offering is expected to close on June 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
- Stock is down 1.23% in after-hours trading.
- Press Release