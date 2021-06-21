Nutrien to further raise potash production, hikes H1 earnings guidance
Jun. 21, 2021 5:54 PM ETNutrien Ltd. (NTR)NTRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Citing strength in fertilizer markets, Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) +1.5% post-market after raising guidance for H1 adjusted EPS to $2.30-$2.50 from its prior outlook of $2.00-$2.20, as it plans to increase potash production by 1M metric tons this year.
- For the full year, the company expects the midpoints of both adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS guidance to come in above the top end of the ranges provided with Q1 results.
- In response to continued tightening in global potash market conditions, Nutrien says it plans to produce another 500K metric tons of potash in addition to the 500K-ton increase announced on June 7.
- Nutrien now forecasts FY 2021 potash sales volumes of 13.3M-13.8M tons, which would exceed the company's 2018 record for annual sales volumes of 13M tons.
- Nutrien shares surged nearly 3% in today's trading after the U.S. and European governments increased sanctions against major potash producer Belarus.