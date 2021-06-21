Dell Marketing and Insight Public Sector secure an ~$317M blanket purchase agreement
Jun. 21, 2021
- Dell Marketing (NYSE:DELL) is awarded ~$155.3M and Insight Public Sector, Virginia is awarded an estimated ~$161.5M short-term, single-award, firm-fixed-price blanket purchase agreement under the DOD Enterprise Software Initiative (or DoD ESI) in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation System (or DFAR).
- This agreement will provide commercially available perpetual licenses, software assurance, user-based subscription licenses to include Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure and client access licenses among others.
- The ordering period will be for a total of six months from June 17, 2021, through Dec. 16, 2021.
- No funds were obligated at the time of award.