Dell Marketing and Insight Public Sector secure an ~$317M blanket purchase agreement

  • Dell Marketing (NYSE:DELL) is awarded ~$155.3M and Insight Public Sector, Virginia is awarded an estimated ~$161.5M short-term, single-award, firm-fixed-price blanket purchase agreement under the DOD Enterprise Software Initiative (or DoD ESI) in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation System (or DFAR).
  • This agreement will provide commercially available perpetual licenses, software assurance, user-based subscription licenses to include Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure and client access licenses among others.
  • The ordering period will be for a total of six months from June 17, 2021, through Dec. 16, 2021.
  • No funds were obligated at the time of award.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.