Torchlight Energy upsizes stock offering by $150M but shares keep climbing
Jun. 21, 2021 6:55 PM ETMeta Materials Inc. (MMAT)MMATBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor17 Comments
- Looking to cash in on the blistering rally that has doubled the stock price in the past week, Torchlight Energy (NASDAQ:TRCH) discloses it upsized its stock offering to $250M from the $100M it planned previously.
- Shares +5.4% post-market after soaring another 58% in today's regular trading to as high as $10.88, shattering its all-time high.
- Torchlight has been one of the most discussed stocks on Stocktwits in recent days with overwhelmingly positive sentiment.
- A week ago, Torchlight declared a special dividend of preferred shares in connection with its merger deal with Metamaterial.
- But the company reported last month that its Q1 oil and natural gas revenues fell 97% Y/Y to a mere $2,471, saying sustained losses raised "substantial doubt" about its ability to remain a going concern.