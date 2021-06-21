Brazil Congress clears Eletrobras privatization in Final Vote

  • Brazil's lower house today approved a plan to privatize state-controlled utility Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR), clearing the way for the government to raise ~60B reais ($11.9B) through a share offering.
  • Brazil's Senate approved a privatization bill last week that changed some parts of the lower house's original bill.
  • The government plans to issue more common shares, diluting its stake at the company to ~45%, while keeping a "golden share" that gives it veto power in some decisions.
  • Shares of Brazil's Petrobras are "a good bargain" even after outperforming most of its peers, Nicholas Exel writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.