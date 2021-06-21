Brazil Congress clears Eletrobras privatization in Final Vote
Jun. 21, 2021 7:25 PM ETCentrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás (EBR)EBRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Brazil's lower house today approved a plan to privatize state-controlled utility Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR), clearing the way for the government to raise ~60B reais ($11.9B) through a share offering.
- Brazil's Senate approved a privatization bill last week that changed some parts of the lower house's original bill.
- The government plans to issue more common shares, diluting its stake at the company to ~45%, while keeping a "golden share" that gives it veto power in some decisions.
- Shares of Brazil's Petrobras are "a good bargain" even after outperforming most of its peers, Nicholas Exel writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.