Westlake, Eastman upgraded at Scotiabank on favorable petrochem margins
Jun. 21, 2021 1:12 PM ETWestlake Chemical Corporation (WLK), EMNEMN, WLK, WLKPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Westlake Chemical (WLK +2.9%) rallies on news it will acquire Boral's North American building products business that includes roofing, siding, trim and shutters, decorative stone and windows for $2.15B.
- Bloomberg Intelligence chemicals analyst Chris Perrella says Westlake will increase the size of its building products unit by more than 50% with the deal, putting the company's downstream product portfolio on par with large standalone building materials players.
- The $2.15B deal, at 11x-12x EBITDA, leverages a strong U.S. housing market and will be financed evenly between cash and debt, Perrella says.
- Following the deal, Scotiabank upgrades Westlake shares to Sector Perform with a $104 price target, raised from $83, as analyst Ben Isaacson believes petrochemical margins will remain above mid-cycle levels through early 2022 and that polyvinyl chloride will "remain strong for quite some time."
- But Isaacson prefers Eastman Chemical (EMN +4.3%) in the chemicals group, upgrading the stock to Outperform from Sector Perform with a $145 PT and saying Eastman should continue to re-rate as it sheds weaker businesses, having "ample balance sheet firepower" to keep upgrading its portfolio.
- Westlake looks ready to continue a steady diversification into more value added products, which should keep profits above the industry average for the foreseeable future, Long Player writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.