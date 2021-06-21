Eni unveils oil discovery offshore Norway

Jun. 21, 2021 1:31 PM ETEni S.p.A. (E)EBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Oil platform on the ocean. Offshore drilling for gas and petroleum
  • Eni (E +3%) says it made a significant oil and gas discovery through its 69%-owned business Vaar Energi in the North Sea offshore Norway.
  • Eni says the discovery was made in production license PL027, in which Vaar Energi owns a 90% stake.
  • Preliminary estimates from exploratory wells place the size of the discovery at 60M-135M recoverable boe, Vaar says.
  • "The discoveries prove that there are still opportunities in the mature areas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf," according to Vaar Energi CEO Torger Roed.
