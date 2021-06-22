Chinese trucking startup Full Truck Alliance prices IPO at $19/ADS, debuts today on NYSE
Jun. 22, 2021 5:52 AM ETFull Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)YMMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Full Truck Alliance (YMM) has priced its initial public offering of 82.5M American Depositary Shares, each representing 20 Class A ordinary shares at $19 per ADS, at higher end of the estimated range of $17-$19.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 12.375M ADSs.
- The ADSs are expected to begin trading today on the New York Stock Exchange.
- Offering is expected to close on June 24.
- Concurrently, each of Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board and an entity affiliated with Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, an Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, has agreed to purchase $100M of Class A ordinary shares from the Company at a price per share equal to the IPO price.
- Total gross proceeds from the offering and the concurrent private placements are expected to be approximately $1.77B or approximately $2V if the underwriters choose to exercise their option in full.