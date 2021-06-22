Chinese trucking startup Full Truck Alliance prices IPO at $19/ADS, debuts today on NYSE

Jun. 22, 2021 5:52 AM ETFull Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)YMMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Full Truck Alliance (YMM) has priced its initial public offering of 82.5M American Depositary Shares, each representing 20 Class A ordinary shares at $19 per ADS, at higher end of the estimated range of $17-$19.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 12.375M ADSs.
  • The ADSs are expected to begin trading today on the New York Stock Exchange.
  • Offering is expected to close on June 24.
  • Concurrently, each of Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board and an entity affiliated with Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, an Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, has agreed to purchase $100M of Class A ordinary shares from the Company at a price per share equal to the IPO price.
  • Total gross proceeds from the offering and the concurrent private placements are expected to be approximately $1.77B or approximately $2V if the underwriters choose to exercise their option in full.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.