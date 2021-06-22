FDA accepts Fennec Pharma's resubmitted PEDMARK application, shares rise 17%
Jun. 22, 2021 6:16 AM ETFennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)FENCBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) soars 17% premarket after the FDA has accepted for filing the resubmission of its New Drug Application (NDA) for PEDMARK (a unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate) for the prevention of ototoxicity, or hearing loss, induced by cisplatin chemotherapy in patients one month to < 18 years of age with localized, non-metastatic, solid tumors.
- The PDUFA target action date has been set for November 27, 2021.
- If approved, PEDMARK stands to be the first FDA approved therapy to reduce the risk of cisplatin induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients.