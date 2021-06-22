CureVac’s setback in COVID-19 vaccine trial could foretell trouble for Arcturus and Translate Bio: analysts
Jun. 22, 2021 7:08 AM ETSanofi (SNY), ARCT, CVACSNYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor6 Comments
- The messenger-RNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate from CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) indicated lower-than-expected efficacy against coronavirus in an interim analysis of a large late-stage study. The company blamed the presence of COVID-19 Variants of Concern for the poor performance.
- Meanwhile, two other developers with mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in development have come under the scrutiny of analysts.
- Barclays analyst Gena Wang has downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) to underweight from equal weight noting that similar to CureVac’s shot, the company’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, ARCT-021 generated a low level of neutralizing antibodies in early-stage studies.
- The price target cut to $25.00 from $33.00 per share indicates a downside of ~23.8% to the last close.
- With its Q1 2021 financial results, Arcturus said that it was in negotiation with several regulatory authorities regarding the initiation of a Phase 3 trial for the COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- Considering CureVac’s flop attributed to variants, Truist analyst Joon Lee argues that mRNA vaccine candidate from Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) may not work against newer and more prevalent COVID-19 variants.
- CureVac’s data were “a bit sobering and not a good read-through for ongoing trial for MRT-5500,” Lee wrote.
- MRT-5500, a collaboration between Translate Bio and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is on track to generate Phase 1/2 data in Q3 2021.