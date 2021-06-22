Dow Jones, Nasdaq hold steady before Powell testimony
Jun. 22, 2021 7:09 AM ETSPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPY, QQQBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor25 Comments
- Following a big day for U.S. equities on Monday, where the Dow took back its lead to close nearly 2% higher, stock index futures are debating their next direction. The wary atmosphere comes before Powell makes his next appearance, this time testifying in front of Congress at 2 p.m. ET. He's likely to reiterate job growth will pick up in the coming months and price pressures should ease, but may invite fresh talk about interest rate hikes or the Fed's bond-buying program.
- Bigger picture: "The market is in a very fragile, emotional state," said Altaf Kassam of State Street Global Advisors in Europe. "It will be a rocky road, it will be bumpy and pronouncements from central bankers are going to get very quick, knee-jerk responses."
- Over in Washington, President Biden held separate infrastructure talks on Monday with two key Democratic senators - Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. While he was encouraged by the proposal, Biden "still has questions about the policy as well as the means for financing the bipartisan group's proposal," according to the White House. Manchin and Sinema have been noncommittal when asked if they would support a reconciliation bill, which could pass parts of the broader infrastructure package via a simple majority.
- Don't forget Bitcoin: The crypto has formed a death cross, meaning its average price over the last 50 days fell below that of its 200-day moving average. Overnight, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) slipped another 2.8% to $31,652, spooked by renewed crackdowns from China. Beijing even summoned officials from its largest banks and Alipay to reiterate a ban on providing crypto services, a day after cracking down on mining operations in Sichuan. "It basically says now OTC transactions are not legitimate... we are not allowed by the banks to transfer money for cryptocurrency purchases and sales," said Bobby Lee, formerly CEO of BTC China, China's first Bitcoin exchange.