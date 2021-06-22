Electrolux picks XPO Logistics to provide omnichannel logistics in France

  • XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) has been granted a multi-year deal by Electrolux Logistics SAS to manage its logistics operations in France. The terms weren't disclosed.
  • The agreement marks the inception of Electrolux’s outsourcing strategy for distribution to its trade customers in France, after previously managing these channels in-house from its distribution center in Marly-la-Ville.
  • The two firms will also partner on Electrolux’s upcoming launch of its direct-to-consumer e-commerce site this year. XPO will provide this additional fulfillment from the same distribution center in Marly-la-Ville.
