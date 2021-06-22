SafeGraph inks official partnership with Tyler Technologies
Jun. 22, 2021
- SafeGraph and Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) has inked a partnership, through which SafeGraph will make their points of interest (POIs) and foot traffic data available through the Tyler Recovery Insights solution for municipal and state governments.
- Oliver Wise, Director of Recovery Solutions at Tyler Technologies, said, "Through the COVID-19 pandemic, SafeGraph proved that their data can be critically important to governments to promote better public health. As the country transitions towards recovery, we are proud to partner with Safegraph to provide state and local government leaders insights from their data so that they strategically lead their communities towards a more equitable future."