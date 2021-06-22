Blackstone to acquire Home Partners of America for $6B (updated)
Jun. 22, 2021
- Betting that the U.S. housing market will stay red hot, Blackstone (NYSE:BX) agrees to acquire Home Partners of America (HPA), a company that buys then rents out single-family homes, in a ~$6B deal, the company confirmed in a press release (updated at 8:15 AM ET).
- The transaction will be executed by Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust. The deal is expected to close in Q3 2021.
- The Wall Street Journal had reported the transaction earlier this morning.
- The company that Blackstone is acquiring owns more than 17K homes in the U.S. The giant private equity firm had previously been in the single-family home rental business when it acquired 10s of thousands of homes after the Financial Crisis then rented them out through Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH).
- Unlike Invitation Homes, Home Partners gives renters the option to buy the house they're renting at a predetermined price. Blackstone had exited its INVH investment in 2019 by selling its remaining shares in the SFR REIT.
- "The fundamental premise of the HPA platform is to provide residents with the opportunity to live in their chosen home with the option to purchase it—we intend to build on that goal and expand access to homes across the U.S.," said Jacob Werner, Blackstone Real Estate Senior managing director.
- Earlier this month, Invitation Homes said it's on track for over $1B in acquisitions this year.