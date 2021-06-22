Kaixin Auto trades high on cooperation talks with China-based leading RV retailer

Jun. 22, 2021 7:28 AM ETKaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) trades 7% higher premarket after it announced that it is underway talks with a leading Chinese RV retailer for cooperation and JV targeting to explore the fast growing China RV market.
  • The leading RV retailer operates its own RV dealerships and hosts a leading RV owner community website and RV expositions across China.
  • Kaixin and the retailer plan to collaborate in sales and rental of RV vehicles and explore opportunities in development and production of electric RV vehicles.
  • In 2020, Chinese RV market annual sales volume experienced a 50% growth over the past three years, with 69K+ RV vehicles sold.
