Kaixin Auto trades high on cooperation talks with China-based leading RV retailer
Jun. 22, 2021 7:28 AM ETKaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) trades 7% higher premarket after it announced that it is underway talks with a leading Chinese RV retailer for cooperation and JV targeting to explore the fast growing China RV market.
- The leading RV retailer operates its own RV dealerships and hosts a leading RV owner community website and RV expositions across China.
- Kaixin and the retailer plan to collaborate in sales and rental of RV vehicles and explore opportunities in development and production of electric RV vehicles.
- In 2020, Chinese RV market annual sales volume experienced a 50% growth over the past three years, with 69K+ RV vehicles sold.