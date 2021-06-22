Comstock Mining acquires Renewable Process Solutions in $3.5M deal
Jun. 22, 2021 7:28 AM ETComstock Mining Inc. (LODE)LODEBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Comstock Mining (NYSE:LODE) has acquired 100% of the equity of Renewable Process Solutions (RPS), an advanced process engineering and renewable technology development company, in exchange for 1M restricted shares in the company's common stock, valuing the transaction at ~$3.5M.
- Under the deal, LINICO Corporation, Comstock’s investment in lithium-ion battery (LIB) recycling company, has currently engaged RPS for the design and construction of critical renewable processes, including crushing, separating and lithium extraction technologies for LiNiCo’s new, state-of-the-art LIB recycling manufacturing facility at Nevada.
- In addition to the acquisition, RPS President & CEO Rahul Bobbili, will oversee and direct all engineering, procurement, and construction processes for LiNiCo as Chief Process Engineer.
- LiNiCo has commenced ordering crushing and separation equipment, for deliveries during the 4Q 2021 and the FQ1 2022 and plans for commencement of production of black mass and lithium carbonate in the first and second quarters of 2022, respectively.
- LiNiCo’s main processing permit application is expected to be filed this month.
- Shares are up 1.69% PM.