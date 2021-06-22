Volkswagen sees slow start in China for electric ID series

Jun. 22, 2021

On the assembly line of the Shanghai Volkswagen manufacturing workshop, the automated robotic arm is installing the Chinese-made Volkswagen sedan on the assembly line.
Getty Images

  • Sales for Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VLKAF) highly anticipated ID series are off to a slow start in China. During May, sales of two ID.4 electric SUV models were only 1,213 combined, compared to more than 6.6K Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model Ys sold during the same two months.
  • Sources indicate Volkswagen is disappointed in the early start for the models considered the backbone of the German automaker's EV program.
  • Volkswagen's venture with state-owned SAIC Motor had been targeting sales of 50K to 60K vehicles this year for the ID.4 X model alone.
  • A lack of smart tech features and strong competition in China from Tesla and local EV makers like Nio (NYSE:NIO) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) are believed to have contributed to the soft start for Volkswagen in China.
  • Tesla's China-made EV deliveries soared 29% in May.
