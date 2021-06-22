Volkswagen sees slow start in China for electric ID series
Jun. 22, 2021
- Sales for Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VLKAF) highly anticipated ID series are off to a slow start in China. During May, sales of two ID.4 electric SUV models were only 1,213 combined, compared to more than 6.6K Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model Ys sold during the same two months.
- Sources indicate Volkswagen is disappointed in the early start for the models considered the backbone of the German automaker's EV program.
- Volkswagen's venture with state-owned SAIC Motor had been targeting sales of 50K to 60K vehicles this year for the ID.4 X model alone.
- A lack of smart tech features and strong competition in China from Tesla and local EV makers like Nio (NYSE:NIO) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) are believed to have contributed to the soft start for Volkswagen in China.
- Tesla's China-made EV deliveries soared 29% in May.