Verisk business launches first-of-its-kind refinery intelligence tool
Jun. 22, 2021 7:31 AM ETVerisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)VRSKBy: SA News Team
- Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk business (NASDAQ:VRSK), is now offering Refinery I/O, a new tool providing daily refinery analytics from proprietary data sets.
- The new tool will deliver more than 1,020 data points to users every day via API, along with weekly summary reports and supplemental analysis on significant events, such as weather incidents like hurricane season and Covid-19 developments, as they affect the U.S. and Canadian refineries.
- “With its operational efficiencies, not only does this product provide refinery-level granularity, which serves multiple client use cases, but it saves time analyzing internal processes.”
- Press Release