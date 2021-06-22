Top EU court rules YouTube not liable for user copyright violations

Jun. 22, 2021



  • The Court of Justice of the European Union says online platforms aren't responsible for users posting copyright-protected content unless the platform actually gives the users access to that content.
  • One of the cases backing the ruling involved a German music producer who accused Alphabet's (GOOG,GOOGL) YouTube of copyright violations for users uploading music without permission.
  • Germany's Federal Court of Justice, Bundesgerichtshof, asked the EU's highest court for a preliminary ruling providing clarification on the liability of online platforms for the user-posted content.
  • The Court of Justice says online platforms could be held liable if they fail to quickly remove or block copyrighted content after being notified of the violation.
  • Read the full court ruling here.
