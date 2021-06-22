Innate Pharma reports preliminary lacutamab data in mid-stage mycosis fungoides study
Jun. 22, 2021 7:32 AM ETInnate Pharma S.A. (IPHA)IPHABy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) presents preliminary data from the mycosis fungoides (MF) cohort of the Phase 2 TELLOMAK clinical trial, evaluating lacutamab, at the 16th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma.
- Lacutamab demonstrated clinical responses in patients with MF that express KIR3DL2 (cohort 2), reaching the pre-determined threshold to advance to stage 2.
- As of the May 10, 2021 data cutoff, in the KIR3DL2-expressing cohort (n=17), complete response (CR) (n=1), partial response (PR) (n=3) and unconfirmed PR (n=2) was observed. Following the data cutoff, the two unconfirmed partial responses have been confirmed.
- When evaluating responses in the skin, one patient had a CR, eight patients had a PR and two patients had an unconfirmed PR.
- Out of seven patients with blood involvement, four had a CR, in the blood, and of eight patients with lymph node involvement, one had a PR. Following the data cutoff, the two unconfirmed partial responses in the skin have been confirmed.
- In line with previous observations, lacutamab demonstrated a favorable safety profile in MF.
- In addition, the company plans to initiate its peripheral T-cell lymphoma program for lacutamab, with Phase 1b monotherapy study expected to start mid-year and a combination study expected in H2 2021.
- Innate will provide additional information on these results tomorrow, June 23, 2021, in an investor event scheduled for 8:00 a.m. EDT.