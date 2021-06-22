Innate Pharma reports preliminary lacutamab data in mid-stage mycosis fungoides study

Jun. 22, 2021 7:32 AM ETInnate Pharma S.A. (IPHA)IPHABy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) presents preliminary data from the mycosis fungoides (MF) cohort of the Phase 2 TELLOMAK clinical trial, evaluating lacutamab, at the 16th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma.
  • Lacutamab demonstrated clinical responses in patients with MF that express KIR3DL2 (cohort 2), reaching the pre-determined threshold to advance to stage 2.
  • As of the May 10, 2021 data cutoff, in the KIR3DL2-expressing cohort (n=17), complete response (CR) (n=1), partial response (PR) (n=3) and unconfirmed PR (n=2) was observed. Following the data cutoff, the two unconfirmed partial responses have been confirmed.
  • When evaluating responses in the skin, one patient had a CR, eight patients had a PR and two patients had an unconfirmed PR.
  • Out of seven patients with blood involvement, four had a CR, in the blood, and of eight patients with lymph node involvement, one had a PR. Following the data cutoff, the two unconfirmed partial responses in the skin have been confirmed.
  • In line with previous observations, lacutamab demonstrated a favorable safety profile in MF.
  • In addition, the company plans to initiate its peripheral T-cell lymphoma program for lacutamab, with Phase 1b monotherapy study expected to start mid-year and a combination study expected in H2 2021.
  • Innate will provide additional information on these results tomorrow, June 23, 2021, in an investor event scheduled for 8:00 a.m. EDT.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.