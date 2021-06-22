Dicerna starts dosing in mid-stage belcesiran liver disease trial
Jun. 22, 2021 7:39 AM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO)By: SA News Team
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) has initiated patient dosing in the company’s Phase 2 ESTRELLA trial of belcesiran, an investigational GalXC RNAi therapeutic candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency-associated liver disease (AATLD).
- AATLD is a rare genetic condition that can lead to liver fibrosis, cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma.
- ESTRELLA is a randomized, multidose, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of belcesiran in participants with AATLD.
- The study includes a 24-week cohort and a 48-week cohort to be conducted in parallel, each with up to 27 participants who have a diagnosis of PiZZ-type AAT deficiency and AATLD.
- Dicerna had completed dosing in its PHYOX4 single-dose safety and tolerability study of its investigational candidate, nedosiran, for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria (PH) type 3 (PH3), earlier this month.